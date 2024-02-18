4 Arrested, Four Country Made Guns Seized

Kakinada: Ganapavaram police arrested four persons and seized four country-made guns from them on Saturday. They were using the weapons to drive away the birds at aqua ponds.

According to the police, after receiving information that four persons were possessing unauthorised guns, Nidamarru Circle Inspector M.V.Subhash, Ganapavaram SHO V.Venkateswara Rao and his team conducted raids. The culprits tried to run away when the police team arrived but were caught. The police also seized the guns.

The accused told them that they were using the guns to drive away birds from the aqua pond tanks.

Those arrested were identified as Nakkala Siva Kumar (29), a native of Tamil Nadu, residing at Chinaramachandrapuram of Ganapavaram, Meenam Patham Ravi (43), M. Ajay (21) and Nakkala Murali alias Makra Singh Murali (25). Ganapavaram police have registered a case.

The accused came to Ramachandrapuram village to guard the aqua tanks from birds. Subhash said that unauthorised use of guns was not allowed. If farmers want to drive away birds from their ponds, they should make use of ‘sound-mikes’, he stated.