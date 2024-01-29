Hyderabad: A 39-year-old Myanmar refugee, Mohammed Ibrahim, who was into the scrap business was murdered in broad daylight in front of his house in Wadi-e-Shaheen at about 3.30 pm pn Sunday, police said.

Two assailants on a bike argued with Ibrahim and one of them stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing. Police have identified the accused as Mohammed Asif and Khayum of Asifnagar, said Balapur inspector B. Venkat Reddy. Asif is accused in another murder case.

Police said that the duo had grabbed grabbed the victim Ibrahim’s mobile phone and demanded money to return it. They lay in wait for him on Sunday. When he refused to pay up, they stabbed him, police said. Ibrahim had come to the city in 2017 from Myanmar and was staying in a rented house.

Police went to the spot on receiving information and shifted Ibrahim to the Osmania General Hospital where he died, Venkat said. Special teams have been formed to nab the assailants.