38 Wagons Derail on Rajasthan Freight Corridor After Bull Strays Onto Tracks

Jaipur: Thirty-eight wagons of a goods train derailed on a freight corridor in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday night after a bull suddenly came on the tracks, officials said on Wednesday.The train was going to Rewari from Phulera when it derailed. No injuries were reported in the incident.

"Thirty-eight wagons were derailed, of which 16 were empty and 22 were loaded with rice sacks. Two tracks of the freight corridor were affected due to the derailment, which occurred after a bull suddenly came on the tracks," a freight corridor official said, adding that restoration work has been initiated on the line.