38 Arrested in Assam's Dhubri After Communal Tensions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said 38 people were arrested in Dhubri, where shoot-at-sight was ordered at night following communal tensions. The state government has also transferred the district's Senior Superintendent of Police Navin Singh, and appointed Hailakandi SSP Leena Doley in his place, according to a notification.

In a post on X in the morning, Sarma said, "38 arrested overnight in the Dhubri beef head incident." A cow's head was found in front of a Hanuman temple in Dhubri town on Eid on June 7, according to the chief minister. The next day, a cow's head was again kept in front of the temple, following which clashes were reported, he said on Friday after visiting the affected areas.

The district administration had on June 9 imposed prohibitory orders in the town, but lifted them the next day after the law and order situation improved. During his visit to the town, Sarma said that shoot-at-sight was ordered at night as an outfit was trying to create disturbances in the district bordering Bangladesh. He said the outfit, called 'Nabin Bangla', had put up posters in the district, seeking to merge Dhubri with Bangladesh.