37 kg of Ganja in Abandoned Bags at Agartala Railway Station Seized

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized six abandoned bags containing 37 kilograms of dry ganja during a routine inspection at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura, officials confirmed on Friday. The contraband, with an estimated market value of Rs 5.55 lakh, was discovered when security personnel were conducting checks at the station.

Upon finding the unclaimed bags, the GRP followed all necessary legal procedures and took possession of the narcotics. They have now launched an investigation to determine who owns the illegal consignment and where it was intended to be delivered.

This latest seizure is part of ongoing efforts by the GRP to combat the growing problem of drug smuggling in the region. Authorities are keen to trace the source of the contraband and identify any potential links to organized drug networks.

The haul of ganja follows a similar discovery earlier this month on March 12, when seven gunny bags containing 21 kilograms of dry ganja were also found at the same station. The earlier stash, valued at approximately Rs 3.15 lakh, was similarly confiscated as unclaimed property, and an investigation was launched to uncover the origins of the drugs.

Both incidents have raised concerns about the increasing use of transportation hubs like railway stations for smuggling illicit substances. Authorities are stepping up efforts to track the supply chain and prevent the flow of illegal drugs into the region. The GRP continues to monitor the situation closely as further investigations are ongoing.