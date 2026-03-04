37 Indian-flagged Ships With 1,109 Sailors Stuck in Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman

NEW DELHI: As many as 37 Indian-flagged ships with over 1,000 seafarers are stuck in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the adjoining sea areas as the key shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz is closed due to the ongoing military actions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

While some ships are carrying crude oil and LNG to Indian ports, others are on the way to bring petroleum products from the Gulf nations.

A total of 37 Indian-flagged ships with 1,109 sailors are stuck in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the adjoining sea areas due to the closure of the key shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, an official privy to the development told PTI.