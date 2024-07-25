357 Judge Posts Vacant Across High Courts: Union Law Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Law and Justice stated that there are 757 judges are working and 357 judges posts are vacant against the sanctioned strength of 1114 Judges in various High Courts across the country.



The Allahabad High Court has the highest number of vacancies among the High Courts in the country, with sanctioned 160 judges posts and 76 vacancies.



The Ministry has also informed that, as of July 19, 219 proposals received from High Court Collegiums for the appointment of judges are at different stages of processing.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal furnished this information in response to Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran's queries regarding vacancies in HCs and SC.



