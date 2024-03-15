350 Youth of PoJK, Kashmiri Pandit Families Starting Their Own Businesses with J&K Govt. Help

Srinagar: As many as 350 youth belonging to Kashmiri Pandit and other displaced families and those from Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and erstwhile West Pakistan refugees were on Thursday provided financial assistance by the Jammu and Kashmir government to start their own businesses.

Terming it a momentous day in the history of ‘Naya (new) Kashmir’, J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, reiterated his administration’s resolve to provide support for skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities to empower the future of youth.

He asserted, “The financial assistance to displaced families of PoJK, (erstwhile) West Pakistan refugees and Kashmiri migrant families will help them to realize their dreams and ignite entrepreneurial culture in the community”. He added, “Entrepreneurship is not merely a means of livelihood for youth but a potent instrument to fulfil their aspirations and dreams.”

At a special governance camp held in winter capital Jammu, various government departments and agencies in collaboration with J&K Bank and the Relief Department conducted outreach programmes and reached out to the youth aspiring to start their own business enterprise and contribute to the society.

While speaking at the main event, Mr. Sinha said that the J&K administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to create a progressive entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Union Territory. He called upon the youth, especially the girls of the displaced and migrant communities to come forward and avail the benefits of self-employment schemes of the government.

He also commended the J&K Bank for ‘Sewa Se Swabhimaan’, a dedicated initiative for the economic empowerment of Kashmiri migrants and displaced families of PoJK and erstwhile West Pakistan refugees. On the occasion, the officials of various departments were also felicitated for their important contribution to the self-employment initiative.