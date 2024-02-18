35 Year Old Hospital Compounder Found Dead in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A-35-year-old person, working as a compounder in a private hospital, was murdered by unidentified persons and his body dumped on Nyalkal road here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Shravan of Seetharamnagar colony, a native of Aloor. Nizamabad ACP Raja Venkat Reddy and other police officials visited the scene where a dog squad was pressed into service. Nizamabad V Town police registered a case and are investigating.







