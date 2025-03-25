35 members of the Vijayapura City Corporation disqualified for failing to submit their mandatory asset declarations

Vijayapura: In a major development, the Belagavi Regional Commissioner has issued an order disqualifying all 35 members of the Vijayapura City Corporation for failing to submit their mandatory asset declarations.

As per Section 19(1) of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, every councillor must declare their assets within one month of assuming office and annually thereafter. These declarations, which include assets owned by them and their family members, form part of the official corporation records.

Official sources told Deccan Chronicle that the order was issued on Monday by the Regional Commissioner S.B. Shettennavar as per the power given to him under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act.

The disqualified members include 17 from BJP, 10 from Congress, 2 from AIMIM, 1 from JD(S), and 5 Independents. Though elections for the Vijayapura City Corporation were held in 2022, the council was formally constituted only in 2024, with the first-term Mayoral election held in January and the second-term election last month.

Meanwhile, two individuals had filed a petition before the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court, alleging that the members violated rules by failing to disclose their assets. The court directed the state government to take appropriate action.

Following the directive, the Regional Commissioner issued notices to the members and conducted hearings. Upon confirming that no asset details were submitted, the RC issued an order on Monday, disqualifying all members.