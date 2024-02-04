342 Adudam Andhra Winners Felicitated

Kakinada: District authorities felicitated as many as 342 sportspersons of 27 teams of East Godavari at a programme held in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday after they emerged winners in the Adudam Andhra programme.

The winners will be receiving their cash awards directly into their bank accounts.

East Godavari district collector K. Madhavi Latha, joint collector N. Tej Bharat, District Volleyball Association secretary K. Yashwanth, programme sports ambassadors Y. Lalitha Devi (Beach Volleyball), P. Sivaji (Tennis), K. Rajesh (Football) and district sports officer B.M.M. Seshagiri were present at the programme.

Madhavli Latha said by organising Adudam Andhra the state government has provided a golden opportunity to sportsmen to showcase their talents in rural and urban areas. She said that a tournament, especially for rural women, will be organised in the coming days.