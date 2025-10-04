 Top
3.1 Magnitude Tremor Shakes Singrauli

4 Oct 2025 2:46 PM IST

Earthquake reported at 1:33 pm; epicentre at 10 km depth, no immediate damage reported

A minor earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, with the epicentre 10 km underground, officials said.

Singrauli: A tremor of magnitude 3.1 was reported in Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).The tremor took place at 1:33pm, the NCS website informed.

The epicentre depth of the tremor was 10 kilometres, Meteorologist VS Yadav of India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office told PTI. Efforts to contact Singrauli Collector Chandrashekhar Shukla to check if the tremor had caused any damage were in vain.
( Source : PTI )
