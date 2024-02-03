306 apply for Congress tickets from 17 LS seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: The deadline for submitting applications for Congress tickets to participate in Lok Sabha polls ended on Saturday. The party accepted applications from aspirants for four days from January 31 to February 3. Party sources said that a total of 306 applications have been received for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

As many as 166 applications were submitted at Gandhi Bhavan, the party's headquarters in Nampally, on the last day alone.Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's wife, Mallu Nandini, submitted an application for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat. She arrived in a huge convoy of vehicles with hundreds of her supporters from Khammam and submitted the application.Veteran leader K. Jana Reddy's son, K. Raghuveer Reddy, submitted an application for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. Patel Ramesh Reddy, who was denied an Assembly ticket from Suryapet, also submitted an application for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat.Party sources said that there was a huge rush of applicants for SC reserved seats in Warangal, Nagarkurnool, and Peddapalli since the Congress won the majority of the Assembly seats falling under these Lok Sabha constituencies in the recent Assembly elections. Aspirants strongly believe that it will be a cakewalk for them if they secure LS tickets from these three constituencies. Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, son of Congress MLA G. Vivek, sought the Peddapalli seat.There are also a large number of applicants for ST reserved seats in Adilabad and Mahbubabad.Senior leaders M. Kodanda Reddy sought the Secunderabad seat, Katakam Mruthyunjayam sought the Karimnagar seat, Jetti Kusum Kumar sought the Khammam seat, while Bandi Sudhakar Goud sought the Bhongir seat, Pidamarthi Ravi sought the Warangal seat, and Bandaru Srikanth sought the Medak seat.