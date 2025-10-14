3,000 kg of Suspected Adulterated Sweets Seized in Indore

Indore: Amid the ongoing festive season, authorities seized nearly 3,000 kg of mawa (milk solids), ghee, and sweets in Indore on Tuesday on suspicion that they were adulterated, a food department official said.These items were seized from passenger buses in the Madhya Pradesh city ahead of the Diwali festival, when their demand is very high, he said.

Food Safety Officer Avshesh Agarwal told PTI that based on a tip-off, approximately 3,000 kg of mawa -- used to make desserts and other dishes -- ghee, and sweets, estimated to be worth between Rs 8 lakh and 10 lakh, were seized from various private buses near Pipliyahana intersection. He said these buses had come to Indore from Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

"We suspect that the seized consignment of food items is adulterated. Samples are being sent to laboratory for testing. If examination confirms the suspicion (of the items being spurious), action will be taken under relevant legal provisions," Agarwal warned.