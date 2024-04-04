30 kg Ganja Seized by Krishna Collector and SP

Vijayawada: In a surprise raid, Geethanjali Sharma, the acting collector of Krishna district, and Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi seized 30 kgs of illegally transported ganja during a visit to the Bommuluru check post. The check post is located on the border between Eluru and Krishna districts.

On Wednesday, Sharma and Asmi conducted inspections at two check posts: Bommuluru in Bapulapadu mandal and Kesarapalli in Gannavaram mandal of the Gannavaram assembly constituency. They oversaw vehicle checks and spoke with staff at both locations. It was during these inspections that a car was found transporting 30 kg of ganja from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. The ganja was seized by authorities.

With the general elections approaching, Sharma explained that police have ramped up checks at border checkpoints to curb the illegal movement of cash, liquor, ganja, and other valuables. Border checkpoints have been established by the Krishna and NTR district administrations, with local police, CISF, and other central forces working together to conduct 24/7 vehicle checks. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set a limit of Rs.50,000 for cash carrying and has prohibited the transportation of liquor, ganja, and other valuables.