3 TMC MLAs Among 11 Lakh Voters Placed Under Adjudication In Murshidabad

BERHAMPORE: In Murshidabad district three ruling Trinamul congress MLAs and one MPs including total highest numbers more than 11lakhs voters are under adjudication after final voter list published on Saturday in West Bengal! After publication of special intensive revision of voter list published on Saturday it was found that total 11 lakhs 21 thousand 205 voters are under adjudication, which is highest in West Bengal.

Among them three ruling Trinamul congress MLA named and one MPs family members are also under adjudication! Jangipur TMC MLA Zakir Hossain, Sagardighi TMC MLA Bayron Biswas and Jalangi TMC MLA Abdur Razzaq and Jangipur MP Khalilur Rahman, s family members names under adjudication it was found in the final voter list!

Election commission Sources said that total 60 lakhs 6 thousand 675 voters names are still under adjudication in West Bengal but highest numbers of voter’s names detected under adjudication in this minority community oriented and indo Bangladesh border adjacent Murshidabad districts so such large chunk numbers of voters are still under judicial scanner.

However, Jangipur TMC MLA Zakir Hossain expressed grave concern he said "I am a sitting MLA and former state minister and having all valid documents including income tax payment certificates and having valid passport and paternal properties written deeds since 1932 but they summoned twice me but not satisfied, if I and my sons and others family members are doubtful voters before public, what are the hopeless position of common people, actually Election commission and BJP nexus intentionally maligned my image before election, however I have enough faith on judiciary but if they dared to delete me as a genuine and Bonafide voters I will compel to seek Justice inthe Court " he said.

However, Bayron Biswas and Abdur Razzaq two others MLAs not commented publicly. Jangipur MP Khalilur Rahman, s family member name also under adjudication! However, one election commission officials commented on condition of anonymity “Don’t panicked as your name under adjudication, actually these voters names are not deleted from final voter list but under scrutiny and SIR study process yet to finalised their scrutiny at all," sources said that paucity of role observers and judicial observers are behind the causes.

On the other hand, after judicial observers pressed for SIR study process bomb threat email triggered continued for three successive days in Murshidabad and others districts, these also delayed process "Election commission sources said that already 14 thousand 985 voters names deleted from final voter list published on Saturday in Murshidabad and interestingly another 5 thousand 272 voters names included after scrutiny in SIR process. However out of total 54 lakhs 85 thousand voters are enlisted in final voter list published on Saturday.Former Berhampore congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said, "it is unfortunate state government and election commission should act properly".

On the other hand, the state urban development minister Firhad Hakim said “don’t take law in your hand, our chief minister Mamata Banerjee is fighting in the Supreme court, we believe BJP, s Amit Shah, s aim will not fulfil at all, truth will be declared win the very soon and as a result Bengal will win again ".