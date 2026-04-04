3 TMC Candidates Get ED Summons

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned three Trinamul Congress MLAs, who are also contesting the West Bengal Assembly Election this time, for questioning in separate cases amidst their poll campaign. Two of them are cabinet colleagues of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

They have been called in connection with a municipal recruitment scam. One of them is Sujit Bose, the state fire and emergency services minister, who is fighting at Bidhannagar. He has been asked to appear at the ED office in the CGO complex of Salt Lake on April 6.

Another state minister Rathin Ghosh, who holds the food and supplies portfolio, has been directed to visit there on April 9. He is a TMC candidate at Barasat in North 24 Parganas. The third TMC MLA is Debashis Kumar who is seeking his re-election at Rasbehari in South Kolkata.

He appeared at the ED office on Friday for the second time within a week into a land grab case and faced five hours of grilling. Mr Kumar who is also a TMC councillor and a Member, Mayor-in-Council at Kolkata Municipal Corporation, visited the central agency on March 30.

TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty alleged that BJP has fielded another ally, ED, under its umbrella to unleash political vendetta amid polls but its tricks would not succeed this time.