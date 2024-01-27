3 Students Killed, 11 Others Injured When Picnic Bus Collides With Truck In Odisha

Three students were killed and 11 others were injured when the bus they were traveling in collided with a truck head-on near Buguda on the Shalabhanga jungle road under Daspalla police limits in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.The mishap occurred on Friday night when more than 50 students from a coaching centre at Daspalla were on their way to Harishankar and Nrusinghanath in Bolangir for a picnic.As per reports, the picnic bus collided with a truck near Sahalabhanga jungle, leaving three of the picnickers dead. Following the mishap, the injured children were admitted to different hospitals. Out of the 11 injured, four injured children were sent to Daspalla hospital, while seven were sent to Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital.“We were on our way to Harishankar and Nrusinghnath for a picnic when a truck suddenly hit our bus from the right side. Some children fell down from the sleeper berth above under the impact of the collision,” said a passenger of the ill-fated bus.Daspalla MLA, Ramesh Chandra Behera, who was at the hospital to meet the injured said, “These are students of a private coaching institute. A truck hit their bus when they were crossing the Shalabhanga jungle near Dasapalla. Three bodies were recovered from the spot. Many children have suffered injuries in the mishap. Some of them are stated to be critical. We have provided them immediate medical service. We mobilized all the ambulances available in the nearby areas to rush the injured to hospitals.”Nayagarh superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Jain met the injured students in hospitals and assured them all possible support.The local police launched an inquiry into the accident.A few days ago, another bus carrying students for a picnic overturned on a ghat road in Ganjam district. Six students were injured in the incident.