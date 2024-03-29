3-party Alliance’s Agenda is to Defeat YSRC: Purandeswari

Kakinada: BJP state President D. Purandeswari has made it clear that she or her family members have no relation to the drugs caught in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district on Thursday she said a section of the people spread rumours linking the seized drugs with her family. There is no truth in it, she said.

Earlier, she spoke along with the party elections co-incharge Siddhardnath Singh at the party’s election management meeting.

She said the three parties — TD, BJP, and JS — have come together to end to the destructive rule of the YSRC and pave the way for the re-construction of a new Andhra Pradesh. She called upon the people to vote for the BJP candidate in Anaparthi constituency.

Purandeswari said that all development had come to a halt in AP during the past five years of the YSRC government while the rest of the country progressed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. Therefore, it has become imperative for the three parties to forget all differences and mount a united attack on the YSRC, she said.

In this endeavour, leaders of the three parties would identify ways of achieving coordination at the grassroots level and formulate joint action plans. “It is usual that the cadres are disgusted when constituencies were allotted to their respective parties. The agenda of the three parties is to defeat the YSRC which threw the state into a debt trap.”

She said the BJP cadres should mingle with the cadres of the TD and JS and work hard to ensure the win of the alliance candidates in all the constituencies.

“If anybody criticises YSRC government, cases are booked against them,” she said and called upon the voters to defeat the YSRC as it was trying to mortgage the state secretariat too.

BJP election in-charge, Siddardhnath Singh, said that if the ‘double engine’ government comes to power in AP, all problems would be sorted out. The Polavaram Project would be completed during the BJP’s rule. “Due to the efforts of the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh, 11 airports have come up.”