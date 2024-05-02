3 Maoists from Telangana among 10 killed in Tuesday’s encounter in Chhattisgarh

Hyderabad: Of the ten Maoists, who were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, three of them including a woman were from Telangana. The three Maoists who were identified are - Joganna alias Ghissu, of Ramagundam in Karimnagar district, Vijay alias Ravi of Tah Chennur in Adilabad and Sushmitha alias Chaite of Warangal, according to police.



Of the three Maoists, a 66-year-old Joganna alias Ghissu is carrying a reward of Rs.25 lakh while Vijay is carrying a reward of Rs.8 lakh and Sushmitha is carrying a reward of Rs.2 lakh.

Joganna, a State Zonal Committee Member (SZCM), was involved in as many as 196 criminal cases and Vijay, a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) in eight cases. Details of cases related to Sushsmitha were yet to be known.

In all, 10 naxalites, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the borders of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh, police said. This is the second major strike on Naxalites by security forces in 15 days. The latest gunfight took place at around 6 am in the forest between Tekmeta and Kakur villages in Abhujmad area, considered as a stronghold of

Naxalites, when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

After an exchange of fire stopped, bodies of the naxalites, including two women, were recovered from the spot. An AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives were also seized from the spot.