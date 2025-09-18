3-Language Committee to Hold Consultations With Stakeholders

Mumbai: Economist and educationist Dr. Narendra Jadhav, who heads the Maharashtra government-appointed committee on the proposed three-language policy, on Wednesday outlined the committee's consultation process with key stakeholders, including political parties, teachers, professors, and parents.

Jadhav is expected to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray in the coming days as part of the outreach effort. The committee is expected to submit its final report to the state government by December 5.

Speaking in Mumbai, Jadhav said that currently, only Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have implemented the three-language formula from Class 1. In contrast, four to five states begin implementation from Class 3, and another four to five states from Class 6.

Meanwhile, Deepak Pawar, founder of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, which promotes Marathi language and culture, reiterated opposition to implementing the three-language formula from Class 1. “We firmly believe the three-language formula should not be introduced in primary grades, from Class 1 to 5. We are conducting awareness campaigns to communicate this to the public,” Pawar told this newspaper.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government on September 5 constituted an eight-member committee chaired by Jadhav, after scrapping two government resolutions (GRs) that had made Hindi compulsory as a third language from Class 1.

The committee recently held its first meeting at Mantralaya and agreed to undertake wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders across Maharashtra.

“We will seek input from citizens, experts, parents, students, political leaders, and organizations across the state. A dedicated website will also be launched to collect feedback,” Jadhav said, adding that the website will be live within 10 days.

The committee will travel to eight cities across Maharashtra to hold consultations including Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune, Solapur and Mumbai. At each stop, the committee will engage with citizens, parents' groups, teachers’ unions, and local stakeholders to gather views and concerns.

Jadhav emphasised the importance of political consultation and confirmed that he will personally meet leaders who have previously voiced opinions on the language policy. “This includes Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, and other leaders from various political parties,” he said.