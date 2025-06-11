3 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Rams Into Van In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Three people died while a dozen others were left injured when a speeding bus rammed into a van in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday evening, police said.Four of the injured were in critical condition, the police said.

The incident took place at Lalpur barrier on Gola-Lakhimpur road under Phardhan police limits.

The van was on its way to Pilibhit, carrying over a dozen passengers, while the private was coming to Lakhimpur from Mohammadi town, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Suraj (18), Kallu (42) and Sandip (20), the official said.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Lakhimpur Ramesh Tripathi said, "Among the 12 injured, condition of four was stated to be critical and they have been rushed to Lucknow after primary treatment while others were under medical treatment at the district hospital."