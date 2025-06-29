 Top
3 Killed, 50 Injured in Stampede in Puri

DC Correspondent
29 Jun 2025 9:31 AM IST

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple, Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain said.

Puri: People pull the chariot of Lord Jagannath during the annual ‘Rath Yatra’ festival, in Puri, Odisha, Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Puri: At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede that took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri on Sunday, a senior official said.

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple, Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain said.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, he said.
The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway.


