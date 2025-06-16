3 Indians, Pushed Back By BSF To Bangladesh, Returns

Kolkata: Three Indian nationals from West Bengal, who were allegedly pushed back by the Border Security Force (BSF) across the border to Bangladesh on the suspicion of being citizens of the neighbouring country, returned through Coochbehar, a northern district of the state, on Sunday following the Mamata Banerjee government’s intervention.

The three Indians are Minarul Sheikh, Nizamuddin Sheikh and Mostafa Kamal Sheikh. While Minarul and Nizamuddin are from Murshidabad, Mostafa is from Burdwan East. They were working as migrant labourers in Mumbai where the police had detained them earlier this week and handed over them to the BSF.

Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, who is also West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board chairperson, however pointed out that when the Mumbai Police detained the three and checked their background, the state government provided their valid nationality proof to them.