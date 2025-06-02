3 Indian Army Personnel Killed After Massive Landslide Hits Military Camp In Sikkim

Kolkata: Three Indian Army personnel died while four others were injured after a massive landslide struck a military camp at Chaten in Lachen of Sikkim on Sunday evening following a heavy rainfall.

On Monday, Eastern Command spokesperson Wing Commander Himanshu Tiwari said, “On the evening of 01 June 2025, at approximately 7:00 PM, a catastrophic landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, struck the Indian Army military camp at Chaten in District Lachen.”

He added, “The Indian Army promptly initiated rescue operations, displaying unparalleled commitment and resilience in the face of adversity. Four individuals have been rescued with minor injuries, while the mortal remains of three brave personnel—Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada—have been recovered.”

Wg Cdr Tiwari said, “Rescue teams are relentlessly working around the clock under extremely challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions to locate and rescue the six personnel who remain missing. The Indian Army expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the brave hearts who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.”

He underlined, “Every effort is being made to provide necessary support to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. The Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all its personnel, demonstrating its unyielding spirit and dedication to duty even in the face of nature's fury.”