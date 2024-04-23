Top
3 Held for Flying Drone Without Permission

22 April 2024 7:42 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Police arrested three persons for flying a drone without permission near the helicopter of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's helicopter during a public meeting in Antaipalli on Monday. Reddy was at the village to address a public meeting in support of Congress Malkajgiri candidate Sunita Mahender Reddy.

The three were identified as Md Idris, Ganesh Reddy and Akshay. Inspector S. Srinath said the police found that they had been hired by a local Congress leader to film the meeting.

