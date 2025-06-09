3 Foreign Spy Planes to Be Bought for IAF

New Delhi: The defence ministry will take up a Rs 10,000 crore proposal later this month to buy three spy planes from foreign manufacturers for the Indian Air Force to get a clear air-to-ground picture to carry out precision strikes against enemy ground targets like radar stations, air defence units and other objects.

The systems on board on the aircraft — part of the intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (I-STAR) project — would be indigenous, developed by the DRDO's Centre for Airborne Systems. The development of the I-STAR system would add India to a select club of nations with such a capability, including the US, the UK, Israel and a few others.

Meanwhile, in order to boost indigenous manufacturing, DRDO has transferred technologies of nine weapon systems to 10 private and state-owned defence companies, the technology including those for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) tracked recce vehicle to Bharat Electronics Limited; mounted gun system Bharat Forge Limited; anti-terrorist vehicle to Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited.

Vehicle (Tracked) MK-II and Expandable Mobile Shelter.

The technology for a full-trailer of 70-tonne transporter for the main battle tank (MBT) Arjun Mk-1A was transferred to BEML, Tata International Vehicle Applications, SDR Auto Private Limited and John Galt International.

Besides, technology for a multi-purpose decontamination System has been transferred to two defence industry partners.