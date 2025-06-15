3 Feared Trapped as Building Collapses in Mathura’s Kachchi Sadak

Mathura: A multi-story building collapsed on Sunday in the congested Kachchi Sadak area here, leaving at least three persons trapped under the debris, officials said.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said that one person was rescued from the rubble and taken to hospital. District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that the house was located on a mound and at least two more persons were feared trapped.

"Rescue operations are underway. Teams from the fire services, municipal corporation, civil defence, and police are currently on site. Additionally, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been called in to assist with the rescue efforts," said the SSP. Authorities anticipate that five to six nearby houses may also have sustained partial damage due to the collapse. The rescued individual is currently under observation and is stable, said the SSP.