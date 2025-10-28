3-Day RSS Executive Body Meet to Commence in Jabalpur Tomorrow

Bhopal: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will prepare the roadmap for its maiden mass outreach campaign across the country, proposed to be undertaken by the outfit in its centenary year, at its three-day executive body meeting, scheduled to commence at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on October 30.

Briefing the reporters on the event at Jabalpur, the national spokesman of the RSS Sunil Ambedkar indicated that the mass outreach campaign across the country will be one of the key programmes to be undertaken by the organization as part of the centenary year celebration of the outfit.

The sangh activists will reach out to every family across the country during the ‘Grih Sampark Abhiyan’ or ‘house-to-house mass contact’ campaign which will continue for 25-40 days.

During the campaign, the sangh activists will meet people, and educate them on the social works being undertaken by the RSS.

The people will also be made aware of the ‘Panch Parivartan’ initiative, undertaken by the RSS to bring social reforms, promote social harmony, social equity and personal liberty, in its centenary year, during the mass contact campaign.

The meeting will also discuss other centenary year programmes such as interactions with the eminent citizens from different walks of life, and special programmes for the youth, to be undertaken by the RSS during the period.

There will also be discussions on the Hindu Sammelans to be held in the bustee and mandal levels during the period.

On October two, the RSS completed 100 years of its journey.

The Jabalpur convention of the outfit will also discuss key issues raised in the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijaydashami address at Nagpur on October two.

Mr. Ambedkar said that a lecture series will be organized in various cities, similar to the one held at Delhi.

It will take place in Bengaluru on November seven-eight, in Kolkata on December 21, and in Mumbai on February six-seven.

A statement will be issued in the meeting on the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur which is on November 24.

The meeting will also discuss various contemporary national and social issues.

RSS chief and other sangh leaders will attend the meeting.