3-day Ramayana Kalpavrksam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are set to witness a three-day cultural festival, 'Ramayana Kalpavrksam', which will be headlined by noted classical dancer, Ananda Shankar Jayant, from March 29 to 31.



The festival, which will be held at the CCRT Campus in Hyderabad, features a diverse lineup of performances, talks, and workshops, catering to audiences of all ages.



Chief guest Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy inaugurated the event.

Attendees can look forward to scintillating dance performances, thought-provoking talks, and interactive workshops exploring vari6ous aspects of the Ramayana. It is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Shankarananda Kalakshetra Natyarambha, and Brhat.Chief guest Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy inaugurated the event.Attendees can look forward to scintillating dance performances, thought-provoking talks, and interactive workshops exploring vari6ous aspects of the Ramayana.

The festival also includes a book release, artisan showcases, and opportunities to engage with renowned artists and speakers from across the country.



