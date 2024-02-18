3 BRS Councillors Join Congress

Nizamabad: Three BRS councillors of Kamareddy municipality joined the Congress on Saturday in the presence of government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir. The councillors — Latha Pampari Srinivas, Ch. Mahesh and Chatla Rajeshwar — said they defected to the ruling party as they were attracted to the Six Guarantees assured by the Congress government.

Directors of the Machareddy agriculture cooperative society also joined the Congress from the BRS. Shabbir Ali said BRS leaders were showing interest in joining the Congress as they were attracted to the welfare programmes for the SC, ST, BC and minority communities. District Congress committee president Kailas Srinivas Rao was present.