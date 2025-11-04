3 Booked for Bursting Crackers in Wee Hours in Housing Society to Celebrate Women's Cricket Team Win

Mumbai (PTI): Police have registered a case against three persons for bursting firecrackers inside the parking space of a prominent housing society in Mumbai's Wadala area to celebrate the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory, an official said here on Tuesday. The FIR was registered against Tuni Lawrance Fernandez and his two unidentified friends, an official of Wadala TT police station said.

In the early hours of Monday, the trio reached the parking space of the building and burst the firecrackers. Some pieces of the bursting crackers hit the windowpanes of some of the residents' flats, he said.

The housing society's security guard rushed to the spot and asked them to stop bursting the firecrackers. But they started abusing him and asked him to leave at once. When they refused to stop bursting crackers, the society members informed the local police, who reached the spot. However, the accused fled from the spot by then, he said.

During the probe, the police found that accused Fernandes, who resides on the first floor of the same building, and his friends were under the influence of liquor at the time of incident.

On Sunday night, they watched the women's cricket World Cup match and as the team won the match, they started bursting the firecrackers early hours of Monday, the police official added.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.