3 BHK Apartment For 2.7L In Bengaluru, Netizens Call Out On Outrageous Rent

The high rent for a 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru's Haralur area has triggered widespread online reactions, reflecting rising discontent with the city's unpredictable rental market.

A post on Reddit highlighting the high rent for the apartment ignited widespread online reactions. A post was shared on Reddit with a screenshot of a rent listing of an apartment that said 2.7 lakh rupees per month for a 1,464 sq ft apartment, with a whopping 15 lakh rupees security deposits. The post titled, "2.7L rent for a 3BHK in Haralur?" While adding the flat looked "at best decent-ish" and not worthy of such a hefty price, the redditor asked, "Is this really something people pay for?" Netizens quickly caught on to the post as hundreds of fellow neighbors and renters expressed their opinion on this. Many of the users, however, couldn't believe it.