Hyderabad: The Mir Chowk police arrested three members of a `switchblade gang` who stabbed an autorickshaw driver and robbed him of `500 and a mobile phone. The gang was involved in 25 robberies in the tri-commissionerate area, additional DCP, south zone, Shaik Jahangir said.

The accused were identified as autorickshaw drivers Syed Anwar, 32, and Syed Taher Ali, 30, and a private company employee, Syed Taleb Ali, 22.

The trio had attacked Mohammed Dasthagir, 35, at about 9.45 am on April 5 near the 'chilla' on Salar Jung Museum road, stabbed him in the thighs and fled with the booty. Dastagir rushed to the police station, bleeding from his injuries. The police sent him to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment.