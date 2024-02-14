3 AP Students Score Perfect 100 in 2024 JEE Main

Visakhapatnam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has on Tuesday announced results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 on Tuesday.

As many as 23 of the students across the country have secured a perfect NTA 100 percentile score.

Andhra Pradesh is among the standout performers, with three of the state’s students clinching the prestigious score. They are Shaik Suraj, Thota Sai Karthik and Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy.

However, Telangana tops the country with seven of its students achieving the 100 percentile score.

The number of students with 100 percentile score and their respective states are seven from Telangana, two each from Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, and one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 1 exam in January-February 2024. Those taking the exam belonged to numerous linguistic backgrounds spread over a vast geographical landscape.

Candidates had the option to take the exam in multiple languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.