2nd phase LS polls: Peaceful, 71.84% voting in WB

Kolkata: The second phase of the Lok Sabha Election, covering three parliamentary constituencies in the northern parts of West Bengal, remained by and large peaceful amid an average voter's turnout of 71.84%. The three seats are Darjeeling, Raiganj in North Dinajpur and Balurghat in South Dinajpur which went to the BJP in 2019.



Two BJP candidates– Sukanta Majumdar of Balurghat, who is also the state party chief, and Raju Bista of Darjeeling– however faced protests by the Trinamul Congress workers in their constituencies over the allegations of electoral malpractices. The TMC also accused the central forces, deployed for security, of harassment.



It posted on X-handle, “Yet again, central forces are being used to undermine the democratic process in Bengal! Multiple reports show how they disturbed voters in Balurghat's Harirampur and prevented women from voting in Raiganj's Goalpokhar. @ECISVEEP, how can you stand by while such blatant violations occur?”



The Border Security Force however rejected the ruling party's allegations and said, “This is in response to today's tweet by All India Trinmool Congress through which it was alleged that BSF personnel were terrorising voters. It was also claimed that there is proof of threatening and harassing voters by BSF at booth No 202 of Balurghat's Batun GP.”



The BSF added, “In this regard it is for the information of all that BSF is not deployed at Booth No 202 under Batun GP (Balurghat PC). BSF personnel are performing duties strictly adhering to its mandate as prescribed by the Election Commission of India. BSF is committed to perform duties for Free and Fair Election.”



On the other hand, the BJP also blamed the TMC of intimidating it's agents and workers. Hours before the polling began, a young BJP worker was found dead at a betel leaf plantation under mysterious circumstances in East Midnapore.



The deceased, Dinabandhu (Dhananjay) Midya (18), was found on Thursday night in a hanging position with legs touching the ground. He was from Goramahal village at Moyna and was missing since April 24, according to the BJP which blamed the TMC for killing the teenager.

