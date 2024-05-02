2kmp4/Heat waves continue to sweep AP, Nandyal at 46.2 C

Visakhapatnam: Heat wave continued to boil parts of Andhra Pradesh for the second consecutive day on Thursday with mercury touching 46.2 degree Celsius in Nandyal on Thursday.



The mercury touched 45.3 degree Celsius in Kurnool, followed by 44.8°C at Kadapa and Jangamaheswarapuram. Tirupati recorded 44.1°C and the remaining parts of the state recorded the maximum temperatures between 39°C and 43 °C on the day.



Nandyal, Kurnool, Arogyavaram (42.5°C), and Kavali (43.1°C) experienced heat wave conditions on Thursday while hot, humid and most uncomfortable weather prevailed in many parts of the state, Dr S Karuna Sagar of IMD, Amaravathi.



The heat wave conditions will prevail at isolated places over Rayalaseema districts as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh region and Yanam from May 3 to May 5 while the remaining parts of the state will experience hot and humid weather conditions. Adding woes to the heat waves, parts of Rayalaseema region will experience warmer nights during the period, Karuna Sagar added.



The people in tribal pockets of Alluri Sitharama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts said that they have been experiencing hot and humid weather conditions for the past few days forcing them to stay indoors. Few parts in ASR district on Thursday recorded thunderstorms in the evening hours, however the spell of showers failed to bring much respite from hot weather conditions.

