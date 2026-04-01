286 Descendants Of Mir Jafar Delisted In WB SIR

Berhampore: In a startling revelation, names of 286 family members of Mir Jafar, the first independent Nawab of Bengal during the British rule, have been deleted from the voters' list in Murshidabad in the last phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) by the Election Commission in West Bengal.

The list of 286 names includes Syed Reja Ali Mirza (82), popularly called Chhote Nawab of the dynasty, his son Syed Fahim Mirza, a 16th generation descendant and also a Trinamul Congress councillor of ward no 10 under the Murshidabad Municipality, and his cousin sisters.

Belonging to the 15th and 16th generation descendants of Mir Jafar, they were voters of booth no 121 at Naba Adarsha High School at Lalbagh under Murshidabad assembly constituency but were marked ‘adjudicated’ for logical discrepancies in the latest SIR.

Chhote Nawab informed that he alongwith his family members had attended the SIR hearing with all the required documents. He said, "I was a long-time voter. My name featured in 2002 SIR. Still I have been delisted."

His son said, "Booth no 121 had 850 voters including the Nawab family members. But most of them were marked ‘adjudicated’. Later 286 names in our family were deleted in the latest supplementary list. The present Nawab, Syed Abbas Ali Mirza and my two cousin sisters are among them."

Murshidabad TMC candidate Sayani Singha Roy said, "I strongly oppose these deletions and will fight them at the appellate tribunal." Her rival candidate from BJP and outgoing MLA Gouri Shankar Ghosh however said, "I have heard it but it is the prerogative of the EC. TMC is trying to implicate us falsely, fearing defeat."