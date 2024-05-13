28 Voters Die Before Utilising Home Voting

Nizamabad: As many as 28 elderly people, who applied for ‘vote from home’ facility in the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency died before casting their vote in the LS polls to be held on Monday. They died before the elections were held due to health problems and age-related issues.

Election Commission provided the home voting facility to senior citizens aged above 85 years and differently-abled persons to exercise their voting rights from their homes. The same facility was provided during the Assembly elections too.

Reacting to this, around 1,772 persons have applied and availed ‘vote from home’ facility in all seven Assembly constituencies in the Nizamabad district. Of them, however, 28 voters could not vote due to their death. Nizamabad election returning officer and district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu confirmed the deaths such 28 voters. He said that 17,04,867 voters have enrolled under Nizamabad parliamentary constituency.