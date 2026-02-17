28 Bangladeshi Fishermen in Indian Coast Guard Net

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) detained 28 Bangladeshi fishermen in a boat for catching fish illegally in the exclusive economic zone along the West Bengal coast. On February 15, Indian Coast Guard Ship Amrit Kaur was conducting surveillance in the Northern Bay of Bengal.

During the patrol, the warship detected a Bangladeshi fishing boat operating in the Indian waters violating the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981 and intercepted it.

Later Coast Guard teams boarded and thoroughly inspected the foreign vessel. The Bangladeshi fishermen however failed to produce any valid permit to fish in the Indian maritime zone. The fishing gear and catch indicated active fishing operations within the prohibited area.

The boat along with the crew were taken into custody by the ICG and safely escorted to Frazerganj in South 24 Parganas for further legal proceedings, said Eastern Command spokesperson Wing Commander Himangshu Tiwari on Tuesday.