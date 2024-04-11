AP: 264 Volunteers Resign in Kurnool

Kurnool: District collector, G. Srijana on Wednesday announced that 264 Grama Sachivalayam volunteers across 11 Mandals have resigned, citing personal reasons. These volunteers also returned the mobile phones and SIM cards provided by the government to their respective Mandal Parishad development officers.

The breakdown of the resignations, as disclosed by the collector, includes 1 volunteer from Aspari, 5 from Adoni, 1 from Kurnool, 32 from Pathikonda, 59 from Krishnagiri, 48 from Maddikera, 37 from Veldurthi, 23 from Tuggali, 1 from Halaharvi, 44 from Orvakal, and 13 from Alur Mandal, all of which have been duly accepted by the concerned authorities.









