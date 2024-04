264 Nominations Filed on Day-3 in AP

Vijayawada: On the third day of filing nominations, 264 candidates submitted 303 sets of nominations for both Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies across the state on Saturday. Regarding Parliamentary constituencies, 37 contestants filed 40 sets of nominations. Additionally, 227 contestants submitted 263 sets of nominations to contest Assembly constituencies.

Some prominent individuals who filed nominations today to contest from Parliamentary Constituencies include Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy representing YSRC from Ongole and Y.S. Sharmila Reddy representing INC from Kadapa. Those from Assembly Constituencies include Botsa Satyanarayana representing YSRC from Cheepurupalli, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan representing YSRC from Gannavaram, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao representing TD from Vijayawada Central, and Vidadala Rajani representing YSRC from Guntur West.