5 PG doctors of Kasturba Medical College in Mangaluru tests positive for COVID-19

In a worrisome development in Mangaluru, five Postgraduate doctors of Kasturba Medical College (KMC) tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospital authorities said that the five were deputed at Govt. Lady Goschen Hospital and District Wenlock Hospital.

"All of them are asymptomatic and are being treated at the designated COVID Hospital in Mangalore. Their health condition is stable," the Hospital press statement said.

The health department officials have started tracing the contact of all the five doctors.

All their contacts are being quarantined as per government guidelines and the areas where they were working have been sanitised.

Sources said that about 30 including medical staff and doctors have been quarantined.