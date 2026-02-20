$250 Billion Infra Commitments Secured at AI Summit: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Investment commitments worth over $250 billion were secured at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday, highlighting capital inflows into data centres, computing capacity, digital connectivity and power systems to support artificial intelligence growth.

Describing the summit as a “grand success”, the minister said more than five lakh visitors attended the event. He said the pledges reflected growing investor confidence in India’s capacity to build infrastructure for next-generation technologies.

“The governments and companies globally are racing to expand AI capabilities and secure reliable processing infrastructure. Besides a hefty investment worth over $250 billion in infrastructure, $20 billion from VCs, while on board signatories to the New Delhi declaration surpassed 70. The final tally should cross 80 by Saturday when the event concludes,” the minister said.

On the semiconductor mission, Vaishnaw said India was working towards developing a complete semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

“We will focus on a totally new level of models, common compute, and safety in the next AI mission,” he said.