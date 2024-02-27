25 Companies of CAPF for Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Union Home Ministry would depute 25 companies of the Central Armed Reserve Forces (CAPF) for area domination and as a confidence building exercise in connection with the General Elections, an official press release from the Chief Electoral Officer, Sathyabrata Sahoo said on Monday.



It said that 15 companies of CAPF would be inducted from March 1 and the remaining 10 companies would be in the State from March 7.





