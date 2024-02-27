Top
Home » Nation

25 Companies of CAPF for Tamil Nadu

Nation
DC Correspondent
26 Feb 2024 7:06 PM GMT
25 Companies of CAPF for Tamil Nadu
x
The Union Home Ministry would depute 25 companies of the Central Armed Reserve Forces (CAPF) for area domination and as a confidence building exercise in connection with the General Elections. (Photo:X)

Chennai: The Union Home Ministry would depute 25 companies of the Central Armed Reserve Forces (CAPF) for area domination and as a confidence building exercise in connection with the General Elections, an official press release from the Chief Electoral Officer, Sathyabrata Sahoo said on Monday.


It said that 15 companies of CAPF would be inducted from March 1 and the remaining 10 companies would be in the State from March 7.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Lok Sabha Elections Tamil Nadu CAPF Companies 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X