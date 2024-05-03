2.40 Crore Unaccounted Cash Seized In East Godavari





Police seized unaccounted cash of `2.40 crore from a private, inter-state bus in Gopalapuram, East Godavari on Thursday.Devarapalli circle inspector (CI) P. Bala Suresh said the cash was found in two bags with a bus passenger, Ayyala China Chennaiah, a resident of Kurnool.Chennaiah said that some unidentified person gave him the money to give it to another man in Rajamahendravaram. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.CI Bala Suresh said the money was found during a routine check at the interstate check post near Gopalapuram. The cash was handed over to treasury department officials.