24 Year Old Tattoo Artist Crushed To Death By Truck

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old social media influencer, tattoo artist and one who performed stunts on two-wheelers, was run over by a truck late Friday night. Police said that the victim, Thakur Srikanth Singh, was not performing any stunt when the accident occurred.

Police said Singh was heading from MGBS towards Malakpet. At Chaderghat chaman, while trying to overtake a lorry, he came under its rear wheels, Chaderghat police said.

Srikanth, a resident of Moti Bagh earlier used to perform stunts on his scooter. At his mother Sunita Singh’s insistence he stopped performing stunts, learnt designing tattoos and became a tattoo artist, police said. Srikanth was driving normally when he was run over, police said.

Srikanth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Commuters nabbed the truck driver, who tried to flee leaving his truck behind.

Chaderghat police have taken the driver into custody and seized the truck. The body was shifted to Osmania general hospital for postmortem and later handed to his family members on Saturday.