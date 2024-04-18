24 Nominations Filed in Kurnool on First Day

Kurnool: On the first day of nominations in the combined Kurnool district, five nominations for Lok Sabha and 19 for assembly segments were filed on Thursday.

In Kurnool, B Nagaraju from Telugu Desam, K Jayasudha (Nagaraju's spouse) and Independent candidate T Beechupalli submitted their nominations for the LS polls.

SK Ahmed Khaleel from the Social Democratic Party of India and Gajula Abdul Sattar from Anna YSR Congress filed nominations for the Kurnool assembly segment.



Satish Adimulapu from the YSRC and Boggula Dastagiri from the Telugu Desam filed their papers for Kodumur constituency.

Butta Renuka from the YSRC, B. Jayanageswara Reddy from Telugu Desam, and Byreddy Nityadevi from TD filed the papers for Yemmiganur assembly segment.

Asiya Banu Amilivale filed her papers for Adoni from the Bahujana Samaj Party.



From Nandyal, MD Atulla Khan from the Social Democratic Party of India and Chinna Moulali from the BSP filed nominations for the Nandyal LS.



Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy from YSRC, B. Rajasekhar Reddy from Telugu Desam, B. Sailaja from Telugu Desam and C. Nageswara Rao from Jateeya Chetivruttula Ikya Vedika Party filed their papers for the Srisailam assembly segment.

Independent candidates Vishnuvardhan Reddy, B Sravan Kumar and SK Mohammad Fazal filed nominations for the Nandyal assembly segment.