24% Hike in Salaries of MPs From April 1

New Delhi: The Union government has announced a 24 per cent increase in the salaries of Members of Parliament, effective from April 1, 2023, in line with the Cost Inflation Index. Under the new provisions, MPs will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.24 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh, with arrears to be released shortly.

In addition to the salary hike, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has also increased the daily allowance for sitting members from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. For former members, the monthly pension has been raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000, while the additional pension for each year of service beyond five years has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

These adjustments, which replace rates set on April 1, 2018, were notified under the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, based on the Cost Inflation Index specified in the Income-Tax Act of 1961.