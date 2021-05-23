Nation Current Affairs 23 May 2021 Ayush team says mira ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayush team says miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJESEKHAR
Published May 23, 2021, 1:48 am IST
Updated May 23, 2021, 7:31 am IST
Anandaiah’s preparation cannot be prescribed as medicine for Covid as per Ayush norms
He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)

Nellore: The Ayush department team studying the concoction prepared by Bonigi Anandaiah at Krishnapatnam and hawked as a cure for Covid-19 cannot be termed an Ayurvedic medicine.

They said that Ayush protocols and guidelines do not accept these preparations as Ayurvedic drugs. They felt that the preparations were similar to traditional local medicines, hinting that there is no need for any licence.

 

Speaking to this newspaper, Commissioner of Ayush and head of the team, Col. V. Ramulu, said that there are no harmful ingredients in the substance being given by Anandaiah, including the eye drops.

“Anandaiah prepared all them before us and the process is very simple for anyone to produce. Moreover, he is willing to share the formula with the public,” he said.

The Ayush official said that Anandaiah has been using herbs including locally available leaves such as neem, mango and jamun apart from honey, pepper, green camphor, nutmeg, black cumin, turmeric and cinnamon among many other items, “which we use daily for preparing food items.”

 

In the eye drops, Anandaiah has been using pepper, mulla vankaya and honey, Col Ramulu noted. He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. Citing an instance, he pointed to the popular Puttur treatment for broken bones.

Col Ramulu said they would submit a report to the government on their study. It is up to the government to take a decision, he added.

...
Tags: commissioner of ayush and head of the team, col. v. ramulu, bonigi anandaiah at krishnapatnam, ayush protocols, anandaiah eye drops, pepper and honey, mulla vankaya, aysuh team report on anandaiah concotion
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 23 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Satellite image of low pressure area formed over East-Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. (By arrangement)

Cyclone Yaas forming in Bay of Bengal: IMD

A senior official in the district said they had collected phone numbers of 500 Covid patients who used the preparations of Anandaiah to help take their reactions. — Representational image

Ayush team assesses Anandaiah’s Covid claim

A notice has been issued in this regard on Friday by the IT Ministry, which states that a false statement is being circulated online that implies that an Indian variant of coronavirus is spreading across countries. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Govt asks social media firms to remove contents referring to Indian variant

A total of 79, 08,945 people have been vaccinated so far under the state-wide vaccination drive in order of priority for building a Corona-free society. (Representational image: DC)

Arogyasri scheme boost for healthcare services in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fuel prices hiked across metros, petrol crosses Rs 93 in Delhi

The rates of petrol and diesel are the highest in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala govt shuffles ministry, KK Shailaja dropped in second innings

KK Shailaja has been appointed as the Party Whip. (Photo: PTI)

Free COVID-19 jabs for all: Andhra CM seeks vaccine for state hospitals

Thanking the PM profusely for standing by the state government in its fight against the Covid-19, Jagan said the recent policy of central government was enabling private hospitals to directly procure vaccines from the producers. (Twitter)

Karnataka doctor refuses to wear mask at supermart, booked under epidemic act

The doctor got into an argument with the shopkeeper. (Photo: ANI)

Environmentalist, Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna dies of COVID-19

The environment activist was also actively involved in the Anti-Tehri Dam movement. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham